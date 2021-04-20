Police: 18-year-old Powhatan woman reported missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield woman has been reported missing after she was last seen on April 15.
Grace E. Davis, 18, of Powhatan, was last seen at about 6 p.m. on April 15 at a location in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Her relatives reported her missing on April 16.
Davis is described as a white female, 5′1″ inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds.
She has the letter “A” tattooed on her left middle finger, and she has piercings on her tongue, belly button, septum and right nostril.
Davis has bleach blonde hair and was last seen wearing brown sandals, blue jeans and a gray cardigan.
Anyone with information regarding Davis’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
