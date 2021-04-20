Police investigate after man shot, killed in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday.
Police were called just before 5 p.m. on April 20 to the 200 block of KnightsManor Court.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 38-year-old Caron Jermaine Wilkins of Richmond, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780- 1000.
