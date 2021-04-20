Police ask for help identifying woman hit by vehicle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was injured after being hit by a vehicle.
Police were called on April 19 just before midnight to Quioccasin Road near Blue Jay Lane for a pedestrian crash.
“The driver of a Hyundai sedan was driving along Quioccasin Road when the vehicle struck an unknown object in the road. The driver turned around and called 911 upon learning a person had been stuck,” police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Officers have not been able to identify her or notify next of kin.
Police described the woman as:
- White/Hispanic female
- 5′5″ - 5′7″
- 115-130 pounds
- Brown hair, described as wavy and long, below the shoulder
- Brown eyes
- Red anklet around her right ankle
- She was wearing blue, white, and black pants, a white shirt with a black sweatshirt over it, and white Nike Air tennis shoes.
Anyone with information that might be able to help identify her is asked to call Sergeant Middlebrook at 804-928-0288 or email Henrico Police at police@henrico.us.
