No injuries reported after a Fort Lee house fire

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say no injuries were reported after a house fire occurred at Fort Lee.
Crews responded to the Jackson Circle neighborhood around 9:24 a.m. for the report of a fire.
After arriving on the scene, firefighters, with the assistance of Prince George County and City of Hopewell fire departments, could see a duplex fully engulfed in flames.
The blaze was extinguished within minutes.
Neither of the affected duplexes was occupied due to renovations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
