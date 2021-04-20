News to Know for April 20: Younger people & COVID-19; VEC PUA issues; George Wythe High improvements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top stories before you start your day!
Beautiful weather today, then gusty thundershowers are possible tomorrow.
Today will be mostly sunny with lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
Doctors are seeing younger people contracting COVID-19 more than the older population.
Dr. Bill Petri of UVA Health says most of the transmission that is happening today is in the 20 to 50-year-old age range.
Dr. Petri also says right now, U.S. coronavirus cases are up about 10%. That’s why he urges people to continue wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.
“By getting vaccinated, you’re protecting not only yourself but you’re protecting other people as well,” Petri said.
Governor Ralph Northam said half of the adults in Virginia now have at least one dose of vaccine in them.
That progress has Northam looking to the summer months, and how he will change pandemic restrictions.
The governor also said at some point the vaccination process will shift in Virginia from people showing up to health department clinics to rely more and more on pharmacies and doctor’s offices, especially as vaccines are approved in the future for children.
Northam did alter restrictions for drama clubs to align the activity with recreational sporting restrictions.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is hoping to have the unemployment insurance application back on the claims filing website by Saturday for Virginians whose benefit year has ended (BYE).
Claimants trying to file applications or claims are now faced with the following message on the Gov2Go account, “This system is temporarily not available due to maintenance.”
Meanwhile, several Virginians have also reported issues with filing continued weekly claims on the Gov2Go website. VEC spokeswoman Joyce Fogg said they can be filed online or by calling (800) 897-5630.
For questions about claims and other issues call the VEC at (866) 832-2363. Do not call this number to file your weekly claims, according to the VEC.
Herring is asking the court to uphold the Richmond Circuit Court’s ruling in Oct. 2020 that said the removal of the statue is lawful.
The Richmond Circuit Court judge “found that the statue was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy and that it is against public policy to keep it up, but the ruling was stayed pending appeal.”
In the brief, Herring discusses “the statue’s prominent role in perpetuating Lost Cause propaganda and promoting racially segregated neighborhoods in Richmond.”
A number of Virginians, advocacy groups, and legal scholars were also expected to file briefs in support of Herring’s efforts.
The South Richmond community is calling for the planning, construction and completion of a new George Wythe High School, and says improvements are overdue.
There is controversy surrounding a resolution the school board passed last week. Five members of the board voted in favor of the school system to solely own, and oversee bidding, design and construction of future city schools.
The community and other city leaders fear the resolution adoption will lead to a delay in construction.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s office says RPS and the city administration worked together to build three new schools in less than three years and says the cooperation has served the city well.
School leaders in Richmond unanimously approved back to learning plans for the fall.
Superintendent Jason Kamras’ “Reopen With Love” plan has in-person learning starting on September 8.
COVID-19 guidelines will still be in place.
Full details on the reopening can be found, here.
Hanover County Public Schools has announced graduation plans for the Class of 2021.
While normally graduation is at the Siegel Center, this year’s ceremonies will be held at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
Graduation ceremonies will be on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
A school update said it will hold two ceremonies each day to maximize the number of guests allowed. In accordance with the governor’s orders, up to three guests per graduate may attend the ceremony.
Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving - Albert Einstein
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.