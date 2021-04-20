Louisa County man pleads guilty to burglary of home of cancer victim

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a break-in at the home of a cancer victim in the fall of 2020.
Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced that 39-year-old Michael Scott Thomas pleaded guilty to eight felony charges, including two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two firearm offenses, and two counts of possession of burglary tools.
The couple victimized by Thomas’ home invasion were out of the state while the wife received long-term treatment for cancer. While they were out of town, the husband’s father checked on the house and found it almost bare. Whoever had entered the home stole money, furniture, guns, and even awards the wife received in college with no real monetary value.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation and learned there was another home invasion a few miles away. Lieutenant Patrick Sheridan and his bloodhound partner Ally were called to the scene where the bloodhound found the scent of the suspect and followed it through the woods to a shed used by Thomas. The sheriff’s office says most of the property belonging to both victims including furniture, firearms, and ammunition were found in the shed.
“The Defendant acted like the Grinch Who Stole Christmas. He entered the house and took everything down to the last award hanging on the wall. We were thrilled today to learn the that victim is on her way to recovery and were able to tell her the person that invaded her home will spend the next five years in prison. The victims will return to Louisa in the coming weeks to a house that is back intact with most of their belongings,” McGuire stated.
In pleading to all of the charges, Thomas agreed to serve a five year active sentence which will be formally imposed on June 29, 2021.
