Forecast: Terrific Tuesday weather, then gusty thundershowers likely tomorrow

Frost/Freeze potential Thursday morning

By Andrew Freiden | April 20, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 4:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather today, then gusty thundershowers are possible tomorrow. Colder air arrives Thursday morning with a frost/freeze risk.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. Strong wind gusts may accompany a line of showers/storms moving through noon-4pm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)

First Alert: Frost/freeze possible Thursday and Friday morning.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s/upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds with showers likely late in the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70. (Late Rain Chance:60%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, drier with sun in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

