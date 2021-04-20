First Alert Weather Day: A few gusty showers/storms possible Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a low end risk for a couple of gusty showers or thunderstorms in the early afternoon on Wednesday as a cold front crosses Central Virginia.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central and Eastern Virginia in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, with strong wind gusts the primary concern. A few isolated tree limbs/power lines may be brought down by any stronger wind gusts.
The timing of any storms will be in a fairly short time frame, from Noon (west of RVA) to 4 p.m. (near the bay).
The hour by hour forecast shows a broken line of isolated storms crossing Central Virginia.
The other concern for Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the threat for a freeze as temperatures turn much colder. Lows could fall into the low 30s, especially west of I-95.
Any plants that are susceptible to cold temperatures should be protected Thursday morning. Lows likely drop into the mid 30s again for Friday morning with another frost/freeze risk.
