15 deaths confirmed in Va. | Positivity rate slightly decreases to 6.0%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 649,608 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,261 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,640 deaths and 27,852 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,869,915 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 6.0%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were eleven new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,041.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 71,277 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,735 cases, 916 hospitalizations, 413 deaths
- Henrico: 24,553 cases, 1,017 hospitalizations, 595 deaths
- Richmond: 16,549 cases, 780 hospitalizations, 256 deaths
- Hanover: 7,864 cases, 273 hospitalizations, 150 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,717 cases, 157 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Goochland: 1,401 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.