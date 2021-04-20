Community Vaccination Clinic opens up in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - A Community Vaccination Clinic has opened in Nottoway County at the VNG Armory in Blackstone.
The clinic is hosted by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Virginia National Guard.
“We are excited to partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia National Guard to offer another opportunity for individuals in the Piedmont Health District to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “We encourage everyone in our health district to take advantage of this opportunity and get a vaccine as soon as possible.”
The clinic will be open four days a week, getting up to 250 shots into arms per day.
Starting on April 26, residents in the Piedmont Health District will be able to schedule their own appointments for the clinic online or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). All of the events are by appointment and no walk-ins will be accepted.
The vaccines will be given by the Virginia Army and Air National Guard medics. Additional soldiers will provide logistics, administrative and traffic management support.
VDH released the following tips for those with appointments:
- Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.
- No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. You must have a scheduled appointment.
- Please plan to bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or proof of your name when you arrive at the site.
