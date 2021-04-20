Chesterfield Food Bank to begin distributing food in Petersburg

Canned food donation (Source: WWNY)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:35 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Food Bank will start distributing food in Petersburg on Wednesday.

Food will be given out at 2223 South Crater Road on April 21.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at 3:30 p.m. and distribution will take place from 4-6 p.m.

The food bank will distribute food in Petersburg on the third Wednesday of each month.

Distribution is sponsored by the Chesterfield Food Bank, Good Shepard Baptist Church and Communities in Schools.

We are looking forward to serving our neighbors in Petersburg tomorrow. Volunteers please arrive by 3:00 and...

Posted by Chesterfield Food Bank on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

