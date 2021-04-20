Chesterfield Food Bank to begin distributing food in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Food Bank will start distributing food in Petersburg on Wednesday.
Food will be given out at 2223 South Crater Road on April 21.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at 3:30 p.m. and distribution will take place from 4-6 p.m.
The food bank will distribute food in Petersburg on the third Wednesday of each month.
Distribution is sponsored by the Chesterfield Food Bank, Good Shepard Baptist Church and Communities in Schools.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.