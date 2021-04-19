VDH reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases | 14 deaths confirmed in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 647,111 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 987 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,595 deaths and 27,678 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,841,692 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 2 new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,022.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,911 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,616 cases, 911 hospitalizations, 411 deaths
- Henrico: 24,446 cases, 1,009 hospitalizations, 593 deaths
- Richmond: 16,504 cases, 772 hospitalizations, 256 deaths
- Hanover: 7,825 cases, 274 hospitalizations, 150 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,703 cases, 157 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Goochland: 1,396 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
