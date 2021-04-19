Stoney announces Richmond acquisition of Burial Ground for Freed People of Color on North 5th Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city has acquired the land at 1305 North 5th Street - the known location of the historic Burial Ground for Freed People of Color.
The city bought the land, which was sold for auction, for $145,000.
The 1.21 acres were part of a public burying ground for enslaved people and free people of color. It was established in 1816 by the city, and the last recorded burial was in 1879.
“Over the past 200 years, the cemetery was expanded, referred to by various names, and desecrated -- including grave robbing to supply the Medical College of Virginia with cadavers in the mid-nineteenth century,” a release said.
The property was sold in 1960 to Sun Oil Company with no acknowledgment of the cemetery. A gas station was built and a billboard was erected.
The next step for the city will be to get funding and request a cultural resource management firm to conduct more research and an archaeological investigation, with the goal of proper commemoration and memorialization of the site.
“This important acquisition is yet another step in our efforts to reclaim the hidden and abandoned history of the African-Americans who built this city,” said Mayor Stoney. “If we are to truly reconcile the shameful history of slavery and injustice and heal as a city and a nation, we must respect and honor the memories of those who lived and died under this oppression by telling their stories so they will not be forgotten.”
