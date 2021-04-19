State Water Control Board turns down ‘speculative’ water permit request

In 2013, DEQ determined that the rate at which water was being withdrawn from the aquifer was unsustainable and began a four-year effort to slash groundwater permits held by not only large businesses like the paper mills at West Point and Franklin but also municipalities. James City was particularly hard hit. The county had the greatest reliance on groundwater of any public water system in the state, and although it is crisscrossed by waterways, their high salinity makes them expensive to use as sources of drinking water.