RVA Parenting: Summer Camp Finder from Richmond Family Magazine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer camp is the epitome of summer fun, but often, families need to book quickly to get a spot. In a year of pandemic protocols and adjustments, we know many will have questions, too.
Whether it’s an outdoor adventure, science experiment, or theater class, summer camp is a chance to learn in a new way. After a year of virtual everything, a lot of families are looking for options to shake things up for kids.
“Now is the time to be looking and booking. Camps are filling up quickly,” Margaret Thompson of Richmond Family Magazine, said.
For almost a decade, the team at Richmond Family Magazine has put together a camp list and expo, to help families figure out which camps are the right fit and fun and in price.
So we asked her what the camp scene looks like this year.
“It’s important to remember that kids need to get out of the house this year,” Thompson said. “A lot of us have been cooped up with their kids and kids have been cooped up with their parents and socialization is going to be important this year. But I know there is going to be some hesitancy and parents should not be afraid to ask the important questions and ask the questions that are on their minds.”
Like many things, the “expo” does look different, it will all be online launching Sunday at 1 p.m. on the Richmond Family Magazine site.
You can explore videos and write-ups on camps across our area.
Each camp is also addressing COVID-19 protocols.
“Don’t be afraid to ask what their mask policy is, what their extra cleaning policy is, what the transportation policy is going to look like as campers move around from place to place,” Thompson said.
Many camps are offering smaller groups or more screenings to keep kids safe.
