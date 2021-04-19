Powhatan native sends supply boxes to deployed sailors

RALEIGH (WWBT) - A Powhatan County native is doing her part to help send the comforts of home to deployed sailors.
Petty Officer 1st Class Lilly A. Samson is a waiver clerk assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina who wanted to send supplies to sailors serving overseas.
Samson and her colleagues then collected items, such as electronics, snacks, masks, sanitizing wipes and candy, from the United Service Organizations Inc.
“We boxed up the items from the USO and sent them to Sailors who are local to North Carolina but are currently located somewhere like Bahrain, Afghanistan, Djibouti and places like that,” said Samson in a release. “We are doing this for people who are currently serving away from their homes and their families.”
The group then boxed the items up and shipped them to a list of deployed sailors Samson got from the Navy Operational Support Centers.
“I’ve been a part of volunteer efforts like this throughout my career,” said Samson. “This is a way to give back and it is a huge morale boost. I know it was for me whenever I was stationed on a ship and out to sea a few years back … I would get something in the mail from family members or friends or anybody who really thought about me and sent a sort of ‘thank you.’ I know that means a lot to some people. I’ve actually had service members come back to me later and say ‘hey, thanks so much for those care packages.’ It makes a difference when you’re out there in your day-to-day routine to receive something out of the ordinary. It’s exciting.”
Samson said she knows the COVID-19 pandemic has made things even more complicated for those deployed.
“With COVID restrictions, now people are required to sit an extra 14 days on ROM (restriction of movement) following any travel,” said Samson. “I just want to let them know that they are not forgotten.”
