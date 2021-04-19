Powhatan native sends supply boxes to deployed sailors

“I’ve been a part of volunteer efforts like this throughout my career,” said Samson. “This is a way to give back and it is a huge morale boost. I know it was for me whenever I was stationed on a ship and out to sea a few years back … I would get something in the mail from family members or friends or anybody who really thought about me and sent a sort of ‘thank you.’ I know that means a lot to some people. I’ve actually had service members come back to me later and say ‘hey, thanks so much for those care packages.’ It makes a difference when you’re out there in your day-to-day routine to receive something out of the ordinary. It’s exciting.”