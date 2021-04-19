News to Know for April 19: Phase 2 vaccines begin; Chauvin trial closing arguments; Scattered showers, chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a quick look at our top stories before you head out the door!
Scattered showers likely through the day, tapering around 3 p.m.
Rain totals around 1/10 to 1/4 inch expected. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 60.
The crash happened on Warwick Road near Broad Rock Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the other driver was detained at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released. Police say charges are pending.
All of Virginia’s health districts moved into Phase 2 on Sunday, opening eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 16 and older.
In a video message on Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced the eligibility expansion that allows 3 million more people to be qualified for a vaccine.
People who qualify for the vaccine can search for nearby appointments through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.
Northam will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 effort on Monday, April 19 at 2:15 p.m.
Fauci indicated Sunday that the government will likely move to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases.
In a series of news show interviews, Fauci said he expects a decision when advisers to the CDC meet Friday to discuss the pause in J&J’s single-dose vaccine.
Fauci believes federal regulators could bring the shots back with limits based on age or gender, or with a blanket warning, so the vaccine is administered in a way “a little bit different than we were before the pause.”
Chesterfield County police have requested a juvenile petition for an 11-year-old boy accused of calling in a bomb threat at Salem Church Middle School, per a release from the department.
Police say the boy called the middle school on Friday, April 16 and threatened to bomb the location. An investigation found the child used an app to disguise his identity to make the call.
Police requested Sunday a juvenile petition, an equivalent to criminal charges for minors, against the student. The child has not been identified due to his age.
The department continues to investigate the threat and similar incidents that happened at the school last week.
Community members are coming together to help a family after the deadly house fire on Glass Road early Friday morning.
To view the GoFundMe, which has raised $12,000 as of Saturday evening, click this link.
A second fundraiser has been created for extended family members who were lost in the fire. If you would like to help, click here.
Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill three weeks of testimony to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.
Each side will pull key testimony to support their narrative for what killed Floyd in a case that roiled America 11 months ago and continues to resonate.
The anonymous jury will later deliver verdicts in a courthouse surrounded by concrete barriers and razor wire, in an anxious city heavily fortified by National Guard members.
Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
School leaders in Richmond are set to vote on back to learning plans for the fall.
Superintendent Jason Kamras’ “Reopen With Love” plan has in-person learning starting on September 8.
Families will get to choose between in-person learning or virtual learning, though RPS officials expect more interest in actually being in the building.
The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. today.
