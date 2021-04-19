New NOVA Aquatic facility taking shape in Regency Mall

“What we’re able to offer for our families is much more convenient practice times, less-crowded lanes, expanded group offerings, there are some groups were going to be able to create we don’t have now within our program,” Hirth noted. “The ability to train in 50-meter water, the ability to have competitions and not ask our families to travel for our long course season which runs from April to the end of July, it’s going to be really important for us to be able to offer.”