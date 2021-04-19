New Kent County Vaccine Clinic to close in May

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to close its doors on May 21.
The vaccine clinic is located at New Kent High School on 7365 Egypt Road.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccination will be administered through May 21 to those who received their first dose at the New Kent County clinic.
Those who are a resident of New Kent County, are 18 years of age or older and wish to sign up for an appointment can call the New Kent County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (804) 966-9677 by April 22.
The call center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The call center will also remain open through the month of May as a source of information for County residents and workers.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.