Monday Forecast: Chilly and wet Today, Then Gorgeous Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely today, then eyes are on potentially freezing temperatures later in the week.
MONDAY: Scattered showers likely through day, tapering around 3pm. Rain totals around 1/10 to 1/4 inch expected. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 60. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: Frost/freeze possible Thursday and Friday morning.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s/upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds with showers possible late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70. (Late Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.