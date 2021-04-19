2020 Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award nominees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nominees are in for the 2020 (spring 2021) Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award, given to the top high school football standout in the Richmond area. Players were nominated by area head coaches. The list of nominees will be trimmed down to three finalists based on the votes of local head coaches and select media members, with the winner announced during the award show on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:00 PM. Below are the nominees: