2020 Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award nominees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nominees are in for the 2020 (spring 2021) Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award, given to the top high school football standout in the Richmond area. Players were nominated by area head coaches. The list of nominees will be trimmed down to three finalists based on the votes of local head coaches and select media members, with the winner announced during the award show on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:00 PM. Below are the nominees:
Curtis Allen (RB/DB)- Prince George
Jordan Allen (QB/DB)- Patrick Henry
Andrew Bland (QB)- Douglas Freeman
Sean Brannigan (RB/LB)- Caroline
Robert Briggs (RB)- Hopewell
Jordan Callahan (QB/WR)- Mechanicsville
JaySun Carroll (WR/DB)- Powhatan
Demond Claiborne (RB)- King William
Kendall Cross (LB/RB)- Clover Hill
Josh Decker (RB/LB)- Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot
John Duke (OT)- Colonial Heights
Cedric Drumgoole (WR/FS)- Dinwiddie
Dominic Dutton (WR/RB/KR)- Glen Allen
Tyler Hensley (QB)- Monacan
Levi Huesman (QB)- Hanover
Malik Holmes (QB)- King & Queen
Jordan Jackson (RB)- Highland Springs
NIgel James (RB)- Hermitage
Cameron Johnson (RB/DB)- Matoaca
Shamus Jones (TE/DB)- Thomas Dale
John Jordan (DB)- St. Christopher’s
Bo Kite (QB/LB/P)- Deep Run
Samar Lemons (DL)- Henrico
DJ Logan (RB)- James River
Khalil Lofton (OL/LB)- Meadowbrook
Kerlin Miles (RB)- L.C. Bird
Will Morris (OT)- Manchester
Conner Popielarz (RB)- Goochland
Eric Ranklin (LB/RB)- Atlee
Jalen Rembert (ATH)- Midlothian
Meziah Scott (QB)- Petersburg
Nehemiah Scott (WR/DB)- J.R. Tucker
Jake Shelek (QB/FS/P)- Cosby
Kalup Shelton (RB/LB)- Louisa
Colton Travis (LB)- Mills Godwin
Jailin Walker (LB/RB)- Varina
Jay Woolfolk (QB/DB)- Benedictine
2019 Winner:
TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell)
2019 Finalists:
Bo Kite (Deep Run), Isiah Paige (Varina)
