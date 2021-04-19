2020 Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award nominees

By Marc Davis | April 19, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 8:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nominees are in for the 2020 (spring 2021) Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award, given to the top high school football standout in the Richmond area. Players were nominated by area head coaches. The list of nominees will be trimmed down to three finalists based on the votes of local head coaches and select media members, with the winner announced during the award show on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:00 PM. Below are the nominees:

Curtis Allen (RB/DB)- Prince George

Jordan Allen (QB/DB)- Patrick Henry

Andrew Bland (QB)- Douglas Freeman

Sean Brannigan (RB/LB)- Caroline

Robert Briggs (RB)- Hopewell

Jordan Callahan (QB/WR)- Mechanicsville

JaySun Carroll (WR/DB)- Powhatan

Demond Claiborne (RB)- King William

Kendall Cross (LB/RB)- Clover Hill

Josh Decker (RB/LB)- Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot

John Duke (OT)- Colonial Heights

Cedric Drumgoole (WR/FS)- Dinwiddie

Dominic Dutton (WR/RB/KR)- Glen Allen

Tyler Hensley (QB)- Monacan

Levi Huesman (QB)- Hanover

Malik Holmes (QB)- King & Queen

Jordan Jackson (RB)- Highland Springs

NIgel James (RB)- Hermitage

Cameron Johnson (RB/DB)- Matoaca

Shamus Jones (TE/DB)- Thomas Dale

John Jordan (DB)- St. Christopher’s

Bo Kite (QB/LB/P)- Deep Run

Samar Lemons (DL)- Henrico

DJ Logan (RB)- James River

Khalil Lofton (OL/LB)- Meadowbrook

Kerlin Miles (RB)- L.C. Bird

Will Morris (OT)- Manchester

Conner Popielarz (RB)- Goochland

Eric Ranklin (LB/RB)- Atlee

Jalen Rembert (ATH)- Midlothian

Meziah Scott (QB)- Petersburg

Nehemiah Scott (WR/DB)- J.R. Tucker

Jake Shelek (QB/FS/P)- Cosby

Kalup Shelton (RB/LB)- Louisa

Colton Travis (LB)- Mills Godwin

Jailin Walker (LB/RB)- Varina

Jay Woolfolk (QB/DB)- Benedictine

Isiah Paige, TreVeyon Henderson and Bo Kite display their hardware after the Mark Fischer Player of the Year show on December 17, 2019. Henderson won the award, picking up 22 of a possible 30 first place votes.
2019 Winner:

TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell)

2019 Finalists:

Bo Kite (Deep Run), Isiah Paige (Varina)

