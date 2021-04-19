Man dead in 2-car crash on Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly crash that sent two people to the hospital.
Police say two cars collided around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning on Warwick Road near Broad Rock Boulevard.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the other driver was detained at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The extent of that persons injuries are unknown.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
Police say charges are pending.
