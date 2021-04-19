Man charged, victim identified in fatal crash on Richmond’s south side, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been charged and a victim has been identified after a fatal two-car crash on the city’s south side.
According to police, two cars collided around 12:17 a.m. on April 19 in the 4800 block of Warwick Road.
One of the drivers, identified as Ludding Estrada, 41, was taken to the hospital and later died.
Police say the other driver, identified as Amadeo Guevara, 31, was taken to the hospital for treatment and was charged with driving under the influence.
Anyone with further information should contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-3462 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
