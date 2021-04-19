How to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has opened up to everyone in Virginia who is 16 and older, here are some places individuals can look for a vaccine appointment.
Pre-Registering
The Richmond and Henrico Health Departments said anyone can pre-register using the Virginia Department of Health website or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). This does not automatically schedule people for appointments, but it will let them know if/when an appointment is available.
VaccineFinder
Health officials are pushing Virginians who aren’t vaccinated to find an appointment through their neighborhood pharmacy. VaccineFinder allows individuals to look up most places that are offering vaccines.
On the website, individuals will be asked to enter the zip code and distance they are willing to travel from it.
“Then, it will show you a map of all the locations that have COVID-19 vaccines in stock. Clicking on a location takes you to that pharmacy or provider’s website where it may ask you to go through an eligibility tool, choose which state you’re in, and provide some other demographic data before showing you open appointments. Locations that have vaccines in stock may not have open appointments, and you may want to check back frequently to find available appointments,” health officials said.
Individuals can check out VaccineFinder, HERE.
By Phone
Virginians can also call the Virginia Department of Health call center where they can help schedule an appointment if one is available, get individuals pre-registered and answer any questions about the vaccine. The centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number to call is 877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
In Richmond and Henrico, residents who are 65+ and individuals who qualify in Phase 1a, 1b or 1c can schedule an appointment over the phone by calling 804-205-3501, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.