Hanover to hold graduation ceremonies at Meadow Event Park

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has announced graduation plans for the Class of 2021.
While normally graduation is at the Siegel Center, this year’s ceremonies will be held at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
Graduation ceremonies will be on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19. A school update said it will hold two ceremonies each day to maximize the number of guests allowed. In accordance with the governor’s orders, up to three guests per graduate may attend the ceremony.
The schedule is as follows:
- Mechanicsville High School: Friday, June 18 at 9 a.m.
- Hanover High School: Friday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m.
- Patrick Henry High School: Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m.
- Atlee High School: Saturday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m.
HCPS said students will sit with their guests in a “pod,” which will be spaced 10 feet apart from one another.
Officials said they are still developing plans in case of inclement weather.
For more details on graduation plans, click here.
