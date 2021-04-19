Hanover County to conduct a ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashland Police Department and Hanover County Public Works will be conducting a ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The event will be sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration - Office of Diversion Control.
The Drug Take-Back Day will take place on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Citizens can safely surrender their expired, unwanted or unused medications.
These items include:
- Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)
- Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)
The following items will not be accepted:
- Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles
- Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine
Collections sites will be at these locations:
- Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center, 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
- Ashland Police Department, 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005
No identity is required.
This is a free service to Hanover County and the Town of Ashland citizens.
For information about the collection site at the Ashland Police Department, please contact Officer Chip Watts at (804) 412-0615 or (804) 677-7159.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.