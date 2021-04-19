Hanover County to conduct a ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

Residents can discard their medications safely

By Adrianna Hargrove | April 19, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 9:35 AM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashland Police Department and Hanover County Public Works will be conducting a ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The event will be sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration - Office of Diversion Control.

The Drug Take-Back Day will take place on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Citizens can safely surrender their expired, unwanted or unused medications.

These items include:

  • Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)
  • Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles
  • Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine

Collections sites will be at these locations:

  • Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center, 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
  • Ashland Police Department, 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005

No identity is required.

This is a free service to Hanover County and the Town of Ashland citizens.

For information about the collection site at the Ashland Police Department, please contact Officer Chip Watts at (804) 412-0615 or (804) 677-7159.

For more information on the dangers of prescription drugs or this event, click here and here.

