First Alert: Watching frost/freeze potential Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A late season frost or freeze is possible later this week as temperatures take a plunge.
A cold front could bring a few gusty showers/storms on Wednesday, which will usher in much colder temperatures by Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The low temperature Thursday morning in Richmond is forecast to reach 34 degrees. Rural locations could get close to the freezing mark, which may damage tender plants that are susceptible to cold.
It’s not 100% safe to plant tomatoes in Central Virginia until May 1 - and this upcoming cold blast shows why it’s safer to wait.
If you have already planted vegetables or flowers that are susceptible to cold, make plans to protect those plants Wednesday night and again Thursday night into Friday morning when temperatures may drop back into the mid 30s.
