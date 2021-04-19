Dominion Energy no longer building second office tower in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is scrapping its plans to add a second tower to Richmond’s skyline.
The company says two big factors played into the decision. The first is the recent sale of its natural gas business to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which led to fewer employees working downtown.
The pandemic also played a part since many employees are now working from home and will not start returning until later this summer.
Dominion planned to build a 17-story high-rise next to its headquarters on Canal Street at the former site of the Old James River Plaza that was imploded last year.
Dominion has told the city that it no longer plans to build the tower and is still deciding on what to do with the property now. Officials said current plans do not include selling the land to a developer.
