Colonial Heights woman caught with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Colonial Heights was caught with a loaded gun at a Reagan National Airport security checkpoint.
After spotting the handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor, officers say the gun was a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets including one in the chamber in the woman’s carry-on items on April 16.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and cited the woman, says the TSA.
She now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.
