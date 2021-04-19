Chesterfield police to hold drug take-back on April 24

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police and other partners will hold a drug take-back on for community members to dispose of their expired or unneeded medications.
The event will be at John Tyler Community College’s Chester Campus along Jefferson Davis Highway on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Chesterfield Police officers, Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers will be on hand to collect unused or expired prescription, over-the-counter and veterinary medications,” a release said.
Medications should be left in their original containers. Needles, syringes and other “sharps” will not be accepted.
Properly exposing expired and unused medications helps prevent drug abuse and protects the environment.
