Chesterfield Fire identifies five victims from Glass Road house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Fire Department revealed the names of five of the six victims who lost their lives following a house fire on Glass Road early Friday morning.
The names of these five victims are below:
- Ariabella Seaborne, 2
- Julian Seaborne, 5
- Aniyah Seaborne, 8
- Aubrey Wright, 12
- Corinne Wright, 30
The identity of another adult woman, who passed away during the fire, has not been released pending positive identification from the medical examiner.
Crews responded to the call for the fire at 12:18 a.m. early Friday morning.
During a press conference Friday, the fire department revealed that three children and an adult lost their lives. On Saturday, the fire department said another child and woman died as a result of their injuries from the fire.
The fire department says the remaining three people who were in the hospital were released.
Investigators say there were working smoke detectors inside the home at the time of the fire. Their investigation shows no evidence of foul play. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office with help from police detectives
Jennifer Smith says her daughter-in-law lost a big piece of her family from this tragic fire.
“This was her grandma, her cousin, and her cousin’s children that has passed in this tragic fire,” Smith said. “It’s half of her family and all she has left now is her mom, her dad, a brother, and two cousins. That’s it.”
Smith created a GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses, a cause that’s close to her heart.
“Seeing these children, these young children, because I have two granddaughters of my own, four and two,” she said. “My youngest being two and the youngest being two that passed, it hit home.”
Over the weekend, two more GoFundMe pages were created to help the Wright and Seaborne families.
One is focused on helping Cynthia Seaborne’s family with help from Beverly Rossano and the managers of The Boathouse in Hopewell.
Another page is dedicated to helping the Wright and Seaborne families and has raised more than $17,000.
