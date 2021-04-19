Black soldier mistreatment common even before Virginia case

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Videos of a Black and Latino Army lieutenant who was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed during a traffic stop in rural Virginia have been viewed millions of times.
The episode was a grim reminder to many Black Americans that even being in military uniform doesn’t necessarily protect them from mistreatment by police.
There’s also a long history of violence against veterans and service members of color because their military status was seen by some as a provocation.
Bryan Stevenson is executive director of the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative. He says the uniform doesn’t provoke in the same way it once did. But, he adds, it “absolutely doesn’t shield” from mistreatment.
