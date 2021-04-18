VSP reports no fatal crashes during I-95 traffic safety initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police reported no fatal crashes during a traffic enforcement initiative on Interstate 95, according to a release from state police.
The annual “I-95 Drive to Save Lives” initiative was held April 9-10 in 15 states from Maine to Florida. During the initiative, VSP cited 194 speeders and 11 people for failing to wear a seatbelt. Twenty drivers were cited for violating Virginia’s new hands-free cellphone law.
In addition, two drug arrests made and three wanted persons were arrested.
“With 2020 being an especially tragic year for traffic fatalities in Commonwealth, zero traffic deaths on the entire 178 miles of I-95 in Virginia proves enforcement initiatives like this help save lives,” said Colonel Gary Settle, VSP superintendent. “Being visible on Virginia’s highways and interstates and enforcing live-saving traffic laws make an impact and State Police is proud to be part of the solution.”
Funds generated from tickets issued by VSP go toward court fees and the state’s literary fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
