VCUarts Theatre presents virtual musical navigating teen life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly a year of theater closures and pauses in production, VCUarts students are ready to release “Spring Awakening,” a film-theatre musical about teenage self-discovery.
The play, based on Frank Wedekind’s 19th century work, follows a group of German students as they navigate teenage life in an ultra-conservative, sexually-repressed world. The filmed version of the production blends morality, sexuality, and rock and roll.
The original Broadway production of “Spring Awakening” won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
VCUarts Theatre will stream the production on May 5-16 on ShowTix4U.com. The play will stream May 5, 6, 7 and 8 starting at 8 p.m. There is also a Video on Demand option which streams May 5-16.
The plays run time is around two hours.
