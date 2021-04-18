Richmond, Norfolk named in Forbes’ list of best cities for dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Forbes Advisor released the best US cities for dogs with Norfolk and Richmond ranking in the top 10 list.
The cities were analyzed on several different factors, including dog parks per 100,000 residents and weather. They also look at local rental properties, analyzing the percentage of apartments allowing pets, offering a pet play area and/or charging pet rent.
Norfolk was tied for fifth place against Las Vegas; Portland, Oregon, and Nashville, Tennessee.
“Norfolk has great dog-walking weather and ample dog parks, although for renters it will be hard to find apartment amenities such as pet play areas and washing/grooming stations,” the article stated. “You might have to do a little legwork to find a dog-friendly apartment, but 68% allow pets.”
Richmond was tied for eight place against Austin, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Forbes’ best US cities for dogs:
1. Henderson, NV
2. Tampa, FL
3 (tie). Las Vegas, NV
3 (tie). Portland, OR
5 (tie). Nashville, TN
5 (tie). Norfolk, VA
7. Irving, TX
8 (tie). Austin, TX
8 (tie). Richmond, VA
8 (tie). Scottsdale, AZ
