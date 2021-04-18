Residents displaced after electrical fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two residents have been displaced after an electrical fire in Richmond on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department.
Crews responded to the 3700 block of Lawson Street in Southside with reports of a house fire. Officials saw smoke coming from an electrical meter outside of the home, but no flames were visible.
Firefighters found a small amount of fire in the walls, which was quickly extinguished.
The residents are displaced until repairs can be made, but no injuries were reported.
