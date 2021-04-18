Police: 11-year-old boy called in bomb threat to Chesterfield middle school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police have requested a juvenile petition for an 11-year-old boy accused of calling in a bomb threat at Salem Church Middle School, per a release from the department.
Police say the boy called the middle school on Friday, April 16 and threatened to bomb the location. An investigation found the child used an app to disguise his identity to make the call.
Police requested Sunday a juvenile petition, an equivalent to criminal charges for minors, against the student. The child has not been identified due to his age.
The department continues to investigate the threat and similar incidents that happened at the school last week.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.
