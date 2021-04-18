Police say 14 year old ‘grazed’ by bullet in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14 year old on Sunday night.
In a tweet, the department said the 14 year old was grazed by a bullet and has since been treated and released.
Police said the 1400 block of Farmer Street was closed around 7:30 p.m. during the shooting investigation. The intersection of Farmer Street and Fairgrounds Road has since reopened.
Police said there is no suspect information. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-861-1212.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.