A look at graduation plans for Richmond-area universities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia graduates are gearing up for commencement ceremonies in Central Virginia, and plans vary by university.
Here are the outlined plans for universities in the Richmond area:
University of Richmond
UofR is holding its commencement ceremony on May 9 at 9 a.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m. Each graduate is allowed to bring two guests. To allow for social distancing, groups will be seated as three people: one graduate and two guests.
Virginia Commonwealth University
VCU will hold a university-wide, virtual commencement ceremony on May 15. In-person ceremonies will be be planned at the academic unit level and planned through direct communication with students.
Virginia State University
VSU will hold its in-person graduation on May 23 and honor spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.
The class of 2021 will be honored at 9 a.m. and the class of 2020 will be honored at 2 p.m.
Each graduate is allowed to bring two guests.
Virginia Union University
VUU’s virtual graduation ceremony will be held May 8 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcasted on the university’s Facebook and Youtube channel.
