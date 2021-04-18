Hopewell to host prescription drug take-back event

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 19th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can dispose of potentially dangerous, expired or unused prescription drugs.
Hopewell residents can bring medications to the police collection site in the Cavalier Square Shopping Center.
No needles, syringes or liquids will be accepted. The service is free with no questions asked.
For more information, call 804-452-4668.
