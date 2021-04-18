Forest View Rescue Squad holds memorial for vice president

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad is remembering the life of Teresa Thisted, a devoted volunteer and vice president of the organization.
Thisted volunteered more than 1,500 hours during 2020 and is fondly remembered as everyone’s “mom” at the squad.
In a Facebook post announcing Thisted’s passing in December 2020, she was described as a mentor, leader and friend to all.
“She will be always be remembered as “Mama T” as all she met were treated like family,” the post stated. “Teresa continuously gave back by riding more hours than than any other member, as well as undertaking numerous other jobs and special projects to make Forest View the best it could be.”
Squad personnel and family members will be hosting a memorial for Thisted on Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m. at the Midlothian Mines Park.
