Forecast: Typical spring day with rain chance tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will feature morning and afternoon sun with an isolated shower possible late in the evening/overnight.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)
First Alert: Temperatures will come close to being cold enough for a frost/freeze Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs right around 70.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.