Forecast: Typical spring day with rain chance tonight

Temperatures sit right at “normal” for Sunday, warming into the workweek

By Sophia Armata | April 18, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 5:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will feature morning and afternoon sun with an isolated shower possible late in the evening/overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a late shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)

First Alert: Temperatures will come close to being cold enough for a frost/freeze Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs right around 70.

