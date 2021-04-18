‘Black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson to deliver VUU commencement speech

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anthony Anderson, the star and executive producer of sitcom “Black-ish,” will deliver Virginia Union University’s commencement speech, the school announced on Friday.
The university-wide virtual ceremony is slated for May 8 at 10 a.m. with individual schools holding virtual celebrations afterward.
Anderson, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, is in his seventh season playing Andre “Dre” Johnson, a family man who struggles with cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle class neighborhood.
“Our students’ lives mirror many of the themes characterized in the show black-ish. Anthony Anderson will bring the perfect message filled with honesty and humor as our students begin the next phase of their life,” said Hakim Lucas, president and CEO of VUU. “I am thrilled our graduates will have the opportunity to hear from him especially after a year of COVID-19 and calls for social justice reform.”
As a producer, Anderson had his hand in spin offs “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.” His acting career includes “Transformers,” “The Departed,” the “Barbershop” franchise and more.
As an advocate and philanthropist, Anderson has worked to support the American Diabetes Association, Los Angeles Mission and Boys & Girls Club of America through an annual celebrity golf match. Anderson has Type 2 diabetes and is a spokesperson for the “Getting Real About Diabetes” campaign.
The Howard University graduate is also active in his hometown, Compton, California, by working with local youth, feeding residents, and encouraging communities of color to seek COVID-19 testing and resources.
