VDH confirms over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases | 17 deaths reported in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 646,133 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,305 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,581 deaths and 27,649 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,830,902 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 12 new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,020.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 70,914 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,566 cases, 909 hospitalizations, 411 deaths
- Henrico: 24,393 cases, 1,009 hospitalizations, 592 deaths
- Richmond: 16,466 cases, 772 hospitalizations, 256 deaths
- Hanover: 7,808 cases, 274 hospitalizations, 150 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,694 cases, 156 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Goochland: 1,391 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
