VCU’s Hyland declares for NBA Draft, intends to hire agent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bones Hyland is moving on to professional basketball.
The VCU guard announced on Saturday evening that he’s declared for the NBA Draft, with the intention of hiring an agent. Hyland made the announcement on social media.
“The past two years with Ram Nation have been the most exciting and rewarding time in my life,” the sophomore said in his statement. “The VCU experience will continue to be part of who I am as a person and an athlete.”
Hyland averaged 19.5 points per game during his sophomore season, leading the Atlantic 10 in scoring. He became the first Ram to win A-10 Player of the Year and led the black and gold to second place in the league and to the conference championship game. VCU earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.
The guard said he made the decision to declare after deep conversation with his close family.
VCU has not had a player selected in the NBA Draft since Larry Sanders in 2010. Sanders departed the Rams following his junior season and was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 15th overall pick. He remains the only Ram who was not a senior to be picked in the draft.
The 2021 NBA Draft is set for July 29.
