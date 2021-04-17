Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police is investigating the death of a pedestrian following a hit-and-run crash on Friday, per a release from the department.
Police responded to calls for a person down in the road around 9:15 p.m. on April 16. When officers arrived at the 2600 block of Berwyn Street, near Route 301 and Lumpkin Avenue, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
“Further investigation revealed that a pedestrian had been struck in the roadway and was pronounced at the scene,” the release stated.
The pedestrian has not been identified.
This is a developing story.
