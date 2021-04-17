New mural painted in Blacksburg honoring lives impacted by gun violence

A mural in Blacksburg lists the names of those who were killed during a mass shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007. (Source: WDBJ)
By Janay Reece | April 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 11:50 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A mural has been painted to honor lives impacted by gun violence.

The mural is behind Ceritano’s Ristorante on Main Street in Blacksburg.

It lists the names of the victims who were killed in the mass shooting in 2007 with the words “End gun violence, we remember.”

The artist wanted to show Blacksburg remembers the lives lost at Virginia Tech in the shooting there 14 years ago, but also those who have been killed across the nation.

