NBC12′s Diane Walker to receive national honor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12′s investigative reporter Diane Walker is receiving a national honor in recognition of her journalism career dedicated to changing lives in our community.
Walker will be honored on Saturday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as an inductee to its Gold and Silver Circle.
It honors journalists who have inspired excellence and innovation.
Walker has spent decades being an advocate for hundreds of folks who had nowhere else to turn but to 12 On Your Side. If you know Diane, you know this isn’t just a job for her — it’s her passion and commitment.
Anchor Curt Autry will be on hand for the virtual ceremony to present the honor.
You can watch the ceremony at 7 p.m. on April 17 through this link.
Thank you, Diane, and job well done!
