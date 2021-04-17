Justice Department sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department has sued Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone, accusing the conservative provocateur and his wife of failing to pay nearly $2 million in income tax.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.

It alleges the couple underpaid income tax by more than $1.5 million from 2007 until 2011 and separately alleges Stone also owes more than $400,000 for not fully paying his tax bill in 2018.

Stone tells The Associated Press that the Internal Revenue Service is “well aware that I have no assets and that their lawsuit is politically motivated.”

Stone is a longtime friend of the former president’s.

