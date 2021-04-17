Hanover high schoolers can now apply to youth citizen’s police academy

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - High schoolers in Hanover County can now register for this summer’s youth citizen’s police academy.
The academy shows students the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office and allows participants to interact with law enforcement.
The free academy is slated for June 21-25, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Applicants must be in 9th-12th grade and live in Hanover.
For more information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6266 or email dedarby@hanovercounty.gov.
